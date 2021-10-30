Soda Coin Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00097268 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

