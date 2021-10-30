Societe Generale Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $72.37 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

