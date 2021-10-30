Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

