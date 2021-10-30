SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.09 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $182,180.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00014994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.24 or 1.00057442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.53 or 0.06920932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023798 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.