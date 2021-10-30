SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head to Head Comparison

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 25.74% 10.41% 1.08% Community Bank System 30.51% 9.37% 1.35%

This table compares SmartFinancial and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.95 $24.33 million $1.82 14.28 Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.26 $164.68 million $3.23 22.19

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SmartFinancial and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 2 1 3.33 Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration service, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

