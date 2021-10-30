SmartCash Market Cap Tops $7.18 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $358,959.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,799.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.49 or 0.07029976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00312966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.00965840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00085950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.29 or 0.00430886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00263839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.00257311 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

