Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 83.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.