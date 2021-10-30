Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 467,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

