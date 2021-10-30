Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

