Skycoin (SKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.16 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Skycoin has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00069928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00095442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,231.15 or 1.00376728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,238.13 or 0.06947603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00023152 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.