Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.21. 5,668,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.