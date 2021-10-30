Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

SIX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 359,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

