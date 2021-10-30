SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 6.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $257.00 and last traded at $257.00. 1,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,622.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,874. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

