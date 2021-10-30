SITE Centers Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

