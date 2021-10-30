Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPG stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

