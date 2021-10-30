Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 593,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,718. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

