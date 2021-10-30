SIG (LON:SHI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 51.95 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £613.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.41. SIG has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

In related news, insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

