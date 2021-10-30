Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

