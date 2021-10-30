Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Grows By 62.5%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 207,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TRST opened at $33.56 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $646.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $94,997. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 97.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

