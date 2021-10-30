Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Drops By 73.5%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,440.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,073,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 16,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

