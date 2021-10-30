Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Rises By 244.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the September 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.