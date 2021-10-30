Short Interest in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Decreases By 41.6%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 737,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGOC opened at $6.07 on Friday. SGOCO Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.