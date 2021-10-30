Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Expands By 83.9%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

SKHSY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 21,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

