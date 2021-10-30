Short Interest in Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Increases By 111.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.4 days.

SCFLF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$8.99 during midday trading on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

