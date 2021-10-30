Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rises By 350.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

