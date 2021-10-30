Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Grows By 312.7%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 312.7% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RZLT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.40 on Friday. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.75.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

