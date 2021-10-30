Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Increases By 133.1%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the September 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,364.0 days.

Shares of RLLWF remained flat at $$3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Reliance Worldwide has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

