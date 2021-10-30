Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Expands By 69.2%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,527. ProtoKinetix has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

