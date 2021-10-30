Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Declines By 52.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal Value ETF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.