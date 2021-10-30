Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Expands By 224.8%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,251,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,832,906. PHI Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get PHI Group alerts:

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.