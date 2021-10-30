Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Decreases By 48.4%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 6,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,772. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

