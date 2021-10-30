Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 100.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PCCWY remained flat at $$5.17 during trading hours on Friday. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

Get PCCW alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.