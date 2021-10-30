Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Expands By 115.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 17,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,702. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About OneSoft Solutions
