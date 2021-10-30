Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Expands By 115.5%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 17,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,702. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

