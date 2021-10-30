Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Grows By 64.5%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 113,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,029. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $188,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

