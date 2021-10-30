Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Grows By 64.5%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 113,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,029. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.72.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $188,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
