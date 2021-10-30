Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Grows By 133.3%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. 16,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

