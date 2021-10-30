Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Increases By 197.5%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 110,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,041. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

