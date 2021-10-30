Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Drops By 63.0%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

