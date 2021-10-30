Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Declines By 72.0%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.5 days.

Shares of MHVYF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.94. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHVYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.