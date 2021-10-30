Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Rises By 88.3%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Metallis Resources stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Metallis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.