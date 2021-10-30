Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Drops By 74.3%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 30th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,572. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

