Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 185.5%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,100 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 462,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,109. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

