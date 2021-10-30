Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 43.5%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JNPKF stock remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.