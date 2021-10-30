Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Grows By 124.5%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the September 30th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

ITCB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.