Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Grows By 184.8%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

