Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 146.3%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EFAS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.