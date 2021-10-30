Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Decreases By 67.0%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 30th total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FTCO stock traded down 0.03 on Friday, hitting 6.79. 27,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,481. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 0.75 and a one year high of 8.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.24.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.