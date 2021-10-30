Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Rises By 289.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 289.2% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FONU opened at $0.00 on Friday. FonU2 has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get FonU2 alerts:

FonU2 Company Profile

FONU2, Inc is a film production and social commerce company. It develops precision sales and marketing platform that integrates into the social media networks. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Pollitt in 1997 and is headquartered in Rincon, GA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.