Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Declines By 63.9%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 5,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,309. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter.

