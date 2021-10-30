Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Declines By 68.6%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 200.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 445,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

