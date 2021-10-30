Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Increases By 178.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000.

Shares of DALI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

